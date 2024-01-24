Police charge 17-year-old in Toronto parking lot stabbing

A 17-year-old faces a range of charges, including aggravated assault, after he allegedly stabbed someone who ran away from him in a Toronto parking lot.
Toronto police said the attack happened on Monday at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street.
According to police, the victim was standing with a group of friends when the suspect began running at him. He attempted to flee but fell to the ground, police said.
“The suspect caught up to the victim and stabbed him several times,” a police media release said.
The injuries the victim sustained were non-life-threatening.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, one charge of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.
- ‘Heavily armed’ suspect acted alone in Edmonton City Hall shooting: police
- ‘Disruption of a crime group’: Over $1 million worth of drugs seized in N.S., police say
- Quebec man suspected of killing young girl suing police, eager to clear name: lawyer
- Quebec man pleads guilty to threatening Justin Trudeau and François Legault in online videos
Comments