Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police charge 17-year-old in Toronto parking lot stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
A police officer stands beside the scene of a stabbing in Toronto's Finch and Bathurst area. A 17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. View image in full screen
A police officer stands beside the scene of a stabbing in Toronto's Finch and Bathurst area. A 17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. Global News
A 17-year-old faces a range of charges, including aggravated assault, after he allegedly stabbed someone who ran away from him in a Toronto parking lot.

Toronto police said the attack happened on Monday at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

According to police, the victim was standing with a group of friends when the suspect began running at him. He attempted to flee but fell to the ground, police said.

“The suspect caught up to the victim and stabbed him several times,” a police media release said.

Trending Now

The injuries the victim sustained were non-life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, one charge of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.

