Rain, mild weather triggers flood watch for Peterborough area

Expected milder weather along with rain have prompted Otonabee Conservation to issue a flood watch for smaller watercourses within its jurisdiction.

On Wednesday the conservation authority said the flood watch impacts all local watercourses excluding the Trent-Severn Waterway and its waterbodies including Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River, Rice Lake and the Trent River to Hastings.

The authority says the region over the next several days is expected to have above freezing air temperatures along with 25 to 30 millimetres of rainfall.

Currently water levels/flows in local rivers, streams and creeks are seasonal to above seasonal, however, the authority warns the continuous melt of snow and ice over the next four days will result in higher water levels and flows.

The result could see the break-up of sheet ice and dislodging of shore ice which could lead to ice jams, especially around culverts.

“Flooding of local rivers, streams and creeks is possible,” the authority said.

The conservation authority’s geographical jurisdiction of Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn and the Municipality of Trent Hills.

“Municipalities and residents in areas with a history of ice jamming are advised to be aware and prepare for possible localized flooding,” the authority said. “Surface ponding of rainfall/snowmelt run-off due to poor drainage is also expected.”

The flood watch is in effect until at least Jan. 31.

Area water level information can be monitored online at:

The authority has cancelled a flood watch issued Jan. 15 for the Trent-Severn Waterway “because there are no longer any flooding concerns for the Kawartha Lakes within our region.”

“However, residents along the shorelines of these waterbodies can expect unsafe ice conditions and are advised to stay safe by staying off the ice,” the authority said. “Residents along the shores of the Otonabee River will see increased flows/levels but there are no flooding concerns.”

