Kawartha Conservation issues watershed conditions statement ahead of milder weather

Spring-like weather later this week prompted Kawartha Conservation to issue a watershed conditions statement for its jurisdiction.

The conservation authority says a water safety statement has been issued due to information received from Environment Canada, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), and Trent-Severn Waterway officials.

A change to rain and milder weather beginning Wednesday and continuing until Saturday is likely to lead to snowmelt for much of Kawartha Conservation’s jurisdiction. The region includes the majority of water bodies within the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

Up to five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected Tuesday afternoon followed by freezing drizzle overnight.

However, rain (up to 20 mm) is expected Wednesday followed by milder temperatures until Sunday, Jan. 28.

The conservation authority says flows and water levels are currently within “seasonal range,” however, the forecasted rain and snowmelt will produce “localized runoff and elevated water levels.”

“Flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage is also possible within the Kawartha Conservation jurisdiction, however widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time,” the authority stated Tuesday afternoon.

The conservation authority cautions that all watercourses have the potential to be dangerous during extended rain and snow events. Residents are advised to stay a safe distance from all streams, rivers and water structures such as bridges, dams and culverts.

Northern tributaries, such as the Burnt and Gull River, are monitored by staff from the MNRF. Residents along these two rivers are requested to direct any questions concerning water levels to the MNRF Minden area office at 705-286-5207 or refer to the messages issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Anyone with concerns about flooding can contact Kawartha Conservation at 705-328-2271 or 705-344-0155 after hours.

The watershed conditions statement will remain in effect until Jan. 28.

For the Peterborough area, a flood watch issued by Otonabee Conservation remains in effect until Jan. 26.