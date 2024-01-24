Dense fog moves through Toronto as warmer temperatures ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is seeing a thick dense fog move into the region on Wednesday as temperatures are set to rise throughout the rest of the week.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory on Wednesday morning indicating “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

Toronto’s forecast until Sunday is expected to have daytime temperatures above the freezing mark. Wednesday is set to see a high of 3 C, Thursday with 4 C and Friday with 6 C. All days are expected to be cloudy with the possibility of rain or snow.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The warmer temperatures come as the city experienced a bout of extreme cold temperatures the previous week.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” the weather agency said in its advisory.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Pearson airport said the dense fog has also created low visibility at the airport, causing some flights to be grounded.

The airport said full operations are expected to resume as conditions improve throughout the day.