Weather

Dense fog moves through Toronto as warmer temperatures ahead

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Environment Canada is warning of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions in a fog advisory for all of southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario. Fog rolls in front of the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Friday May 13, 2016. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is warning of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions in a fog advisory for all of southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario. Fog rolls in front of the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Friday May 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Toronto is seeing a thick dense fog move into the region on Wednesday as temperatures are set to rise throughout the rest of the week.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory on Wednesday morning indicating “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

Toronto’s forecast until Sunday is expected to have daytime temperatures above the freezing mark. Wednesday is set to see a high of 3 C, Thursday with 4 C and Friday with 6 C. All days are expected to be cloudy with the possibility of rain or snow.

The warmer temperatures come as the city experienced a bout of extreme cold temperatures the previous week.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” the weather agency said in its advisory.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Toronto Pearson airport said the dense fog has also created low visibility at the airport, causing some flights to be grounded.

The airport said full operations are expected to resume as conditions improve throughout the day.

