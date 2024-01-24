Bus fire closes portion of Highway 63 north of Fort McKay

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said a portion of Highway 63, north of Fort McKay, Alta., was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a bus caught fire.

According to police, it happened around 5:40 a.m. on a bridge, known as the ‘bridge to nowhere’ by locals.

It’s unclear how many passengers were on the bus but police said everyone was able to safely exit the vehicle.

RCMP said the bus was blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 63 and the highway had to be closed for several hours.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police said the highway had reopened.

Police have not said what caused the fire.