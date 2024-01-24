1 dead in targeted shooting on Kingsway in Burnaby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Burnaby, B.C., after reported gunfire Tuesday night.

Burnaby RCMP said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Kingsway, near Denbigh Avenue.

Burnaby Mounties and the BC Coroner Service were at the scene overnight.

Police said first responders attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“At this time, investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there are no further risks to the public from this incident,” Burnaby RCMP said in a release.

“Police have secured the scene and will remain in the area as the investigation continues.”

Video from the scene shows a blue SUV’s driver window riddled with apparent bullet holes.

A body was also seen under a white tarp and was taken away shortly after the BC Coroner Service arrived.

B.C.’s homicide investigation team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-557-4448.