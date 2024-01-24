Menu

Crime

Ontario resident loses more than $400K in romance scam

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
The side of an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
An Ontario resident lost more than $400,000 in a romance scam, prompting police to urge the public to familiarize themselves with different scams.

Ontario Provincial Police said that on Monday, officers investigated an address in Simcoe in Norfolk County.

Police learned that between June 2022 and January of this year, a victim had been defrauded of more than $400,000, police said.

The victim had developed a relationship with an unidentified individual on Facebook and throughout their interaction, the suspect made “multiple appeals for financial support,” police said.

The suspect predominately asked for Apple gift cards, police said, saying they needed help with both personal emergencies and business ventures.

“A romance scam is a type of online fraud where individuals use fake identities and build romantic relationships with victims through online platforms, social media, or dating websites,” police warned.

“The scammer typically creates a convincing profile, often using stolen photos and a fabricated backstory, to gain the trust of the victim. Once a connection is established, the scammer often exploits the victim’s emotions to manipulate them into sending money or providing personal information.”

Often in a romance scam, the scammer is reluctant to meet in person, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to come forward.

