2 Belleville, Ont. men charged following Mississauga carjacking investigation

Two men have been charged with robbery following a carjacking incident in Mississauga last year, according to Peel Regional Police.

On Oct. 19 at around 5:40 p.m. police say the victim was operating his vehicle in a plaza parking lot in the area of Derry Road East and Goreway Drive.

As the victim parked and began to exit his vehicle, police say he was confronted by two suspects who demanded his keys.

Police said the suspects then forcefully removed the vehicle keys from the victim’s pocket, entered the vehicle and fled the area. Investigators say the victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries as a result of this incident.

A few days later, on Oct. 22, just before 2 p.m., members of the Belleville Police Service located the victim’s vehicle and arrested two occupants for possession of property obtained by crime.

Members of the Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau continued investigating the initial carjacking and determined that the parties arrested by Belleville Police Service were also responsible for the Mississauga incident.

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Belleville, Ont., appeared in a Brampton court and were charged with robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact investigators with the central robbery bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online through peelcrimestoppers.ca.