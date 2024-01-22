‘Prolific crime group’ uncovered, numerous stolen vehicles found in Ontario: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation uncovered a “prolific crime group” and led to the recovery of more than 50 stolen vehicles valued at over $3.2 million, police in York Region say.

York Regional Police said that between October and January, “Project Mamba” uncovered “a group of criminals” using residential areas to store recently stolen vehicles.

The vehicles had been stolen out of York Region, other parts of the Greater Toronto Area, and southwestern Ontario, police allege.

“The prolific crime group was targeting high-end vehicles and trafficking them with planned destinations as far away as Azerbaijan and Georgia,” police said.

In December and January, six search warrants were executed in Ontario including in Toronto, Vaughan, London, Cambridge and Bradford, police said.

Fifty-two stolen vehicles were recovered as a result with an estimated value of more than $3.2 million, police said.

Eleven people are now facing charges and police said the investigation is ongoing.