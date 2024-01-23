Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP searching for 4th suspect in connection with home invasion

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 4:12 pm
1 min read
RCMP Island Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Island Lake detachment. RCMP
One suspect is at large, according to RCMP, following a home invasion in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Island Lake RCMP said the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 4 a.m. They said two men and two women, armed with a firearm, broke into a residence, assaulted one of the occupants, stole items and fled.

Police added that several young children were in the home at the time of the incident. One man sustained injuries.

With help from the First Nation Safety Officers, three suspects were identified and arrested. A 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman face charges involving robbery.

They remain in custody.

A fourth male suspect has not been identified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2290 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

