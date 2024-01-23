Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Park Board to vote Tuesday on accessible, sensory playground proposal

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 6:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Accessible sensory park proposed in Vancouver for neurodivergent kids'
Accessible sensory park proposed in Vancouver for neurodivergent kids
The Vancouver Park Board will meet Tuesday night to vote on a proposal to create an accessible sensory park for neurodivergent children and kids with mobility challenges.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Vancouver Park Board will consider a proposal Tuesday to built an accessible park for neurodivergent children and kids with mobility challenges.

Dozens of people came out to a Monday night meeting to speak in support of the plan, proposed by Parks Commissioner Jaspreet Virdi.

Virdi’s motion argues that the city has just two playgrounds, one at Kitsilano Beach and one at Douglas Park, which meet the standard of a fully-inclusive and accessible sensory park.

Click to play video: 'Sensory-friendly shopping for people with autism'
Sensory-friendly shopping for people with autism

It calls for the creation of a playground with sensory-rich play zones that stimulate the senses of touch, sight, sound and smell, along with accessible equipment designed to be usable by all manner of children, including those in wheelchairs, along with the installation of accessible ramps and surfacing.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, some commissioners said the proposal overlaps with existing work to add sensory-friendly play areas and accessible features to new and existing city parks.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Commissioner suggested that instead of the new park, that city staff draft a report with an update on existing work and map out existing accessible and sensory friendly playgrounds online.

Tense discussions on the matter ran late into the evening, and and the vote was postponed to Tuesday night.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices