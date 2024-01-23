Faulty electrical equipment caused Deer Lodge house fire Tuesday, WFPS says

Send this page to someone via email

Faulty electrical equipment is believed to be the cause of an accidental house fire on Guildford Street Tuesday morning, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the Deer Lodge-area home just after 7:30 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control within a half hour.

Although the occupants and their dog were able to escape the one-and-a-half-storey home safely, fire crews say they found a pet snake dead in the house.

There’s no word on the amount of damage caused in the incident.