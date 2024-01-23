Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Faulty electrical equipment caused Deer Lodge house fire Tuesday, WFPS says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
Fire trucks at Guildford Street and Bruce Avenue Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Fire trucks at Guildford Street and Bruce Avenue Tuesday morning. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Faulty electrical equipment is believed to be the cause of an accidental house fire on Guildford Street Tuesday morning, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the Deer Lodge-area home just after 7:30 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control within a half hour.

Although the occupants and their dog were able to escape the one-and-a-half-storey home safely, fire crews say they found a pet snake dead in the house.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There’s no word on the amount of damage caused in the incident.

Click to play video: 'Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say'
Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices