‘It’ll be awesome!’: Calgary athlete plays key role at major Special Olympics event

A dedicated young Calgary athlete is getting pretty pumped about a big event that’s coming up in the city.

Kieran Corrigan is overcoming obstacles as he trains, while promoting an attitude of gratitude.

Corrigan is competing in snowshoe racing at the upcoming 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

Corrigan is also playing a key role at the opening ceremony for the event. He’ll be leading more than 1,200 athletes from across the country in reciting the Special Olympics oath.

“The oath is ‘Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,’” Corrigan said.

Organizers say it will be a memorable moment at the ceremony.

“It’s the oath and it’s the lighting of the flame, and the oath is one of those big moments,” Team Alberta chef de mission Jodi Flanagan said. “Everyone, all the athletes, will be waiting for him to say it.”

Corrigan, 29, has enjoyed many successes competing in snowshoe racing and other Special Olympics sports, but his role at the opening ceremony takes things to a whole new level.

“It’ll be awesome!” Corrigan said. ”I’m stoked for it.”

Corrigan’s dad, Bob Corrigan, is also his coach.

“Kieran’s got an intellectual disability and so through his life he’s had to overcome a lot of things – I just couldn’t be prouder,” Bob Corrigan said. “He works hard, he’s focused and he’s just got a great attitude – I learn every day from him to keep on being positive in life.”

Kieran Corrigan says his snowshoe training sessions help him stay on track.

“I just meditate on the good things, everything that’s awesome in life,” Kieran Corrigan said. “I just think about lots of things to be grateful for – there’s not much I need to complain about in life.”

The 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games feature competition in eight different sports, with the event running from Feb. 27 to March 2 at various venues around Calgary.

Kieran Corrigan hopes the upcoming competition and the camaraderie surrounding it will be a good chance to focus on something important in his life.

“Being a kind person to everybody,” he said. “My goal is to be kind every day.”