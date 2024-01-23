Police, coroner investigations complete after 2 found dead in London, Ont. apartment

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service says the families of those found dead in an apartment unit in September have been notified of the findings of the Office of the Chief Coroner’s investigation.

However, the police service says no additional information about the “manner of death” or “involved parties’ names” will be released. Police did confirm that their own investigation into the incident is also complete.

Police first reported on Sept. 8 that a man and woman were found dead inside a unit at an apartment building in the 500 block of Proudfoot Lane at around 4 p.m. the day prior. At that time, police said they believed the two deceased were known to each other and that there was “no information to suggest there is a risk to public safety.”

The following week, police confirmed a man and woman both died of gunshot wounds and that a firearm was found at the scene.