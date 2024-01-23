Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon to undergo overnight construction closure

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon will undergo a temporary overnight closure.

According to DriveBC, the closure will take place between the communities of Yale and Lytton, starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and ending early Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The closure is due to bridge construction between Blue Lake Road and the summit of Jackass Mountain.

Before and after the closure, single-lane, alternating traffic with 30-minute delays will be implemented from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, then on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Also, trucks with loads will be limited to a width of 3.8 metres.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.