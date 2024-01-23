Atlantic universities concerned about federal cap on international student admissions

Send this page to someone via email

The Association of Atlantic Universities says Ottawa’s move to temporarily cap international admissions will negatively impact the region.

Peter Halpin, executive director of the association, says the new caps could undermine the work Atlantic universities have done to make the region an attractive higher-education destination for foreign students.

Halpin says international students represent about 30 per cent of the enrolment at the 16 universities in Atlantic Canada, compared to about 20 per cent across the country.

The executive director says the majority of the region’s university leaders are very concerned about Monday’s announcement by federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

Miller said new visas for international students will be cut by more than one-third this year as the federal government tries to slow a rapid increase in temporary immigration, which has put immense pressure on Canada’s housing system.

The minister said the two-year cap will give federal and provincial governments time to address some bad actors that have taken advantage of the student visa system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.