8.7-hectare fuel reduction project begins at Kalamoir Regional Park

Send this page to someone via email

For the next four weeks, those visiting Kalamoir Regional Park may notice the sound of chainsaws, and the sight and smell of smoke. It’s all because of an 8.7-hectare fuel reduction project that got underway on Monday, to lessen the risk of wildfires in the community.

“We understand the public are concerned about high fire season and dangers within those summer months with those high temperatures,” said the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s manager of park operations, Matt Hammond

“We do take it very seriously; we do action and have professionals and we’ll continue to mitigate those fuel loads as best we can.”

The park will remain open during this time, but visitors are asked to avoid marked areas, and follow signage and directions from working crews.

“We’ll have our contractors on site, they’ll be removing any hazard trees or danger trees, removing limbs…fuel loads and removing lower branches,” said Hammond.

Story continues below advertisement

“We kindly ask to public to be aware of the work going on.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Last summer was the worst wildfire season in B.C.’s history. Residents who live in the neighbourhood of Casa Loma, right next to Kalamoir Regional Park were put under an evacuation alert as the McDougall Creek wildfire raged on nearby.

One Casa Loma resident, a former fire captain of 31 years, says he appreciates the RDCO’s efforts to make his community safer.

2:01 Canada looks to fight wildfires with night-vision equipped helicopters

“There’s a lot of fuel load in any park,” said Casa Loma Emergency Liaison, John Martin.

“They have to keep on top of it because of the coniferous trees, and then of course the growth that happens during the summertime and then that growth dies off and creates a fire load in itself too.”

Story continues below advertisement

Martin has helped develop a fire warden program in his neighbourhood, and is also a big advocate for FireSmart Canada, a country-wide initiative that helps residents increase neighbourhood resilience to wildfire and lower its negative impacts. His neighbourhood of Casa Loma has been named a FireSmart community for the last three consecutive years, and he urges others in the area to consider getting involved in the FireSmart program.

“It’s a great program, there’s great information online at FireSmart Canada and FireSmart BC, and once you start the program you really see the results and of course it offers that much more of a resilience within your community to a wildfire situation,” said Martin.

The RDCO says the price tag of the fuel mitigation project is estimated at $85,000 and will be covered through a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities.