Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon Mounties look for help identifying suspects

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vernon, B.C., police are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a suspect in an attempted break and enter.

On Sunday, Jan. 7 around 5 a.m., there was an attempted break and enter at a business in the 3100 block of 31st Street in Vernon.

“Police were called by a property rep who had responded to a glass break alarm at the business,” Vernon RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan outreach group says violence against sex trade workers is common'
Okanagan outreach group says violence against sex trade workers is common

The incident was captured on CCTV from the location. At approximately 4:45 a.m., two people were seen on the video looking through the windows of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after, one of the suspects is accused of smashing one of the windows while the other kept watch.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The two suspects did not gain entry and nothing was stolen. Police are releasing pictures of one of the suspects captured from the video.

Click to play video: 'Program to tackle mental health'
Program to tackle mental health
On Sunday, Jan. 7 around 5 a.m., there was an attempted break and enter at a business in the 3100 block of 31st Street in Vernon.
On Sunday, Jan. 7 around 5 a.m., there was an attempted break and enter at a business in the 3100 block of 31st Street in Vernon. COURTESY: RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices