Vernon Mounties look for help identifying suspects

Vernon, B.C., police are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a suspect in an attempted break and enter.

On Sunday, Jan. 7 around 5 a.m., there was an attempted break and enter at a business in the 3100 block of 31st Street in Vernon.

“Police were called by a property rep who had responded to a glass break alarm at the business,” Vernon RCMP said in a press release.

The incident was captured on CCTV from the location. At approximately 4:45 a.m., two people were seen on the video looking through the windows of the building.

Shortly after, one of the suspects is accused of smashing one of the windows while the other kept watch.

The two suspects did not gain entry and nothing was stolen. Police are releasing pictures of one of the suspects captured from the video.

