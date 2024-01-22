Menu

Crime

Report of person with machete wearing ‘horror movie’ mask in Toronto, at least 1 injured: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
The scene in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West. View image in full screen
The scene in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West. Global News
At least one person is injured after police received a report of a person with a machete wearing a “horror movie” mask in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area at 3:29 p.m. Monday.

Police initially said there were two people with unknown injuries amid a report of a person with a machete.

In an update, police said one person was being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim hasn’t been located, police said.

Toronto paramedics said they were transporting a male victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is still outstanding, was wearing a white “horror movie” ski mask, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Northview Heights Secondary School, which is located in the area, was placed on lockdown after the incident but that has since been lifted.

More to come.

