Edmonton union representing 911 operators, librarians and rec centre workers eyeing strike

Send this page to someone via email

The Civic Service Union (CSU52) that represents many City of Edmonton workers has called an emergency meeting to address “the escalating situation” as contract negotiations have stalled.

CSU52 said there’s been “a lack of movement in negotiating a fair deal” with the city and Edmonton Public Library.

The union said it is set to apply to the Alberta Labour Relations Board for a strike vote after the 14-day cooling-off period, slated to end Jan. 30.

“We are left with no other option than to take a strike vote,” said CSU 52 president Lanny Chudyk. “While city council has taken a 4.8 per cent raise over the last two years, they are leaving city employees with their fifth year without a raise. Our membership cannot afford to strike, but they also cannot afford to bear the brunt of this injustice any longer.”

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency meeting for union members is scheduled for Jan. 25 and Jan. 30 at three different times: 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

EPL workers are encouraged to attend an emergency meeting on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

CSU52 represents more than 6,000 technical, professional, administrative and clerical workers within City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library including police communications (911 operators), DATS schedulers, 311 support agents, city planners, safety code and building code officers, permit processors, recreation centre employees, animal welfare co-ordinators, tax assessors, librarians, pages and professional services.

2:03 Edmontonians concerned with 911 calls being transferred to 811

“If the union chose to go on strike — CSU52 touches just about every service that the city offers in one way or another, not always directly, but in some related way — so, I think we’d see the impact on almost every service the city provides,” Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some of the services are critical so they would continue in some way. Some of them are less critical, so they might not,” he explained.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

“I’d like to see us get to a point where we don’t see a strike or other job action, but this is part of the labour negotiating process. So, if this is a step that needs to be taken, in the union’s view, to get to an agreed-upon settlement, then that’s their prerogative,” Cartmell said.

1:58 Manager and supervisor staffing review at the City of Edmonton

In an email, the city provided a statement on negotiations.

“The City of Edmonton remains committed to reaching an agreement that is fair and equitable for CSU52 members, the city and taxpayers.

“Though all efforts were made to reach a deal with CSU52, which followed a lengthy period of negotiations, including 30 bargaining sessions and multiple mediation dates, the parties could not achieve a settlement. After careful consideration, the city has asked the mediator to write out. The mediation process is now concluded and the 14-day cooling off period is in progress.

Story continues below advertisement

“Out of respect for the bargaining process and people involved, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The city said EPL has its own bargaining relationship with the union and the city won’t comment on those negotiations.