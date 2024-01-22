Strategic plan for next 4 years now in effect in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph’s new strategic plan is now in effect.

Future Guelph was developed and passed by Council in July outlining the city’s vision and strategic direction for the next four years. It will also align closely with the city’s multi-year budget.

In a news release, there are four strategic themes in the strategic plan that the city says will reflect the collective aspirations of Guelph.

“Foundation” will focus on tools, resources, and plans that will be needed to provide excellent customer service while being fiscally responsible.

“City building” covers growth, infrastructure development and other supporting elements to achieve the goal of a thriving, vibrant and more livable city.

Environmental stewardship and supporting community climate change action is the goal of “Environment” theme.

And “People and Economy” will demonstrate support of the community’s well-being and helping the local economy flourish.

The city says it will be monitoring and evaluating the strategic plan on an ongoing basis, and provide annual updates to Council and the public.