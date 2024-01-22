Menu

Crime

Drive-by shooting at Dartmouth intersection prompts hunt for suspects

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
Global News Morning Halifax: January 22
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting at an intersection in Dartmouth over the weekend.

In a release, police say that on Sunday, a shooting in the area of Burnside and Commodore drives was reported to have happened the previous day.

Around 1:30 a.m., “the suspects approached a vehicle stopped at the intersection and fired a number of rounds at the vehicle as they passed by,” it said.

While “a number of rounds” struck the victim’s vehicle, there were no reported injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows and a lowered suspension.

The investigation is in the early stages and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

