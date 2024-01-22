Police nab Guelph man after woman robbed at knifepoint

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman isn’t hurt even though she was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., police said she was in a downtown parkade when a man she knew confronted her.

He grabbed her backpack and when she tried to stop him, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s neck.

Investigators said the 37-year-old man was found shortly after and an arrest was made.

He’s been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose among other offences.

The man was held for a bail hearing and he is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on Feb. 23.