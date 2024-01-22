Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police nab Guelph man after woman robbed at knifepoint

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 22, 2024 10:53 am
Police say a woman was confronted by a man she knew in a downtown parkade on Sunday. He tried stealing her backpack and held a knife to her neck when she tried to stop him. View image in full screen
Police say a woman was confronted by a man she knew in a downtown parkade on Sunday. He tried stealing her backpack and held a knife to her neck when she tried to stop him. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a woman isn’t hurt even though she was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., police said she was in a downtown parkade when a man she knew confronted her.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He grabbed her backpack and when she tried to stop him, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s neck.

Investigators said the 37-year-old man was found shortly after and an arrest was made.

Trending Now

He’s been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose among other offences.

The man was held for a bail hearing and he is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on Feb. 23.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices