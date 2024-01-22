Driver charged after crash into hydro pole in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been charged following a single-vehicle crash into a hydro pole in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Monaghan Road and Sherbrooke Street just after 7:30 a.m. and found a car into a hydro pole with severe damage.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Peterborough Police Service officers at the scene told Global Peterborough no serious injuries were reported.

However, they said the driver was charged with careless driving.

Police also said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Hydro One crews spent most of the day replacing the pole once the vehicle was removed from the scene.