Crime

Driver charged after crash into hydro pole in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
Driver charged after morning crash into hydro pole in Peterborough
A person has been charged with careless driving after a car crashed into a hydro pole in Peterborough on Sunday morning.
One person has been charged following a single-vehicle crash into a hydro pole in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Monaghan Road and Sherbrooke Street just after 7:30 a.m. and found a car into a hydro pole with severe damage.

Peterborough Police Service officers at the scene told Global Peterborough no serious injuries were reported.

However, they said the driver was charged with careless driving.

Police also said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Hydro One crews spent most of the day replacing the pole once the vehicle was removed from the scene.

