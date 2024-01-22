Brighton senior dies following 2-vehicle collision near Trenton: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Brighton, Ont., man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Trenton, Ont., on the weekend.

Quinte West OPP said at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck on Highway 2, just west of Boulton Road, a few kilometres west of Trenton.

Police say the driver of the sedan, an 80-year-old man from Brighton, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

OPP also report driver of the pickup truck, a 40-year-old man from Quinte West, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.