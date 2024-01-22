Menu

Brighton senior dies following 2-vehicle collision near Trenton: Quinte West OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 9:43 am
Father searches for answers as fatalities increase on Peterborough County roads
RELATED: 2023 was another deadly year on Peterborough-area roads. Peterborough County OPP reports an increase in fatal crashes in 2023 compared to 2022. Four of those crashes happened along a notorious stretch of Highway 7 just east of the city. Tricia Mason speaks with the father of one of the victims as he awaits to find out what caused the crash that took his son’s life nearly one year ago.
A Brighton, Ont., man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Trenton, Ont., on the weekend.

Quinte West OPP said at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck on Highway 2, just west of Boulton Road, a few kilometres west of Trenton.

Police say the driver of the sedan, an 80-year-old man from Brighton, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

OPP also report driver of the pickup truck, a 40-year-old man from Quinte West, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

