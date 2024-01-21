Menu

Canada

Snowmobiler dies after veering into ditch in Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2024 3:13 pm
A snowmobiler is dead after veering off a trail in Thetford Mines, Que. on Saturday.

Police say emergency services were called at around 9:30 p.m. to the scene, which sits in the Chaudière-Appalaches region about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

A provincial police spokesperson says the 50-year-old driver was heading north when he careened off the trail and ended up in a ditch.

Authorities say they tried to revive the man, who was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The reason for the accident remains under investigation.

The man was part of a group of snowmobilers, but initial reports say no one witnessed the incident.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

