Snowmobiler dies after veering into ditch in Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches region

A snowmobiler is dead after veering off a trail in Thetford Mines, Que. on Saturday.

Police say emergency services were called at around 9:30 p.m. to the scene, which sits in the Chaudière-Appalaches region about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

A provincial police spokesperson says the 50-year-old driver was heading north when he careened off the trail and ended up in a ditch.

Authorities say they tried to revive the man, who was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The reason for the accident remains under investigation.

The man was part of a group of snowmobilers, but initial reports say no one witnessed the incident.