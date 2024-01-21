Burnaby firefighters at Parkland Refinery for vapour discharge, strong odour smelled in area

A strong odour is being smelt in both Burnaby and East Vancouver, Sunday morning.
Burnaby Fire Department told Global News it is on scene at the Parkland Refinery.
Firefighters said the refinery had a vapour discharge, which is part of a maintenance operation, and are on scene as a precaution.
Community members in Burnaby and East Vancouver said they are smelling a burning rubber or plastic and petroleum-type odour.
Trending Now
Global News has reached out to the refinery for comment.
Record year for Vancouver firefighters
Comments