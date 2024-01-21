Burnaby firefighters at Parkland Refinery for vapour discharge, strong odour smelled in area

Send this page to someone via email

A strong odour is being smelt in both Burnaby and East Vancouver, Sunday morning.

Burnaby Fire Department told Global News it is on scene at the Parkland Refinery.

Firefighters said the refinery had a vapour discharge, which is part of a maintenance operation, and are on scene as a precaution.

Community members in Burnaby and East Vancouver said they are smelling a burning rubber or plastic and petroleum-type odour.

Currently, there is a hydro carbon industrial event in Burnaby. Outfall is this odour and smoke travelling to @CityofVancouver .

Burnaby is Monitoring air quality Out of an abundance of caution / if you smell this: close your windows. We will be issuing an advisory. — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) January 21, 2024

Global News has reached out to the refinery for comment.