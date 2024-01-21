Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Burnaby firefighters at Parkland Refinery for vapour discharge, strong odour smelled in area

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 12:27 pm
Parkland Corp.'s largest shareholder will no longer have a seat on the fuel retailer's board after the recent resignation of two board members. A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet at sunset in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. View image in full screen
A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet at sunset in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A strong odour is being smelt in both Burnaby and East Vancouver, Sunday morning.

Burnaby Fire Department told Global News it is on scene at the Parkland Refinery.

Firefighters said the refinery had a vapour discharge, which is part of a maintenance operation, and are on scene as a precaution.

Community members in Burnaby and East Vancouver said they are smelling a burning rubber or plastic and petroleum-type odour.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the refinery for comment.

Click to play video: 'Record year for Vancouver firefighters'
Record year for Vancouver firefighters
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices