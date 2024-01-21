Menu

Crime

Man disarms gun-wielding intruder, then stabbed in gang-related assault: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 21, 2024 12:51 pm
Winnipeg police said the assault occurred at the victim's front door in the 300 block of Harbison Avenue West. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police said the assault occurred at the victim's front door in the 300 block of Harbison Avenue West. Drew Stremick / Global News
A man was stabbed Friday after successfully disarming his assailant, who had approached him with a gun on his doorstep, Winnipeg police say.

Police responded to reports of the stabbing in the 300 block of Harbison Avenue West around 1:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find a 33-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing.

The man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say the suspect went to the victim’s home and pointed a firearm at him when he answered the door. The victim succeeded in disarming the suspect. But the suspect also had a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body.

Officers later located the suspect in the 300 block of Washington Avenue, where he was arrested without incident. Police also found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun near the victim’s home, which they believe was discarded by the suspect as he fled.

Police said the victim and the suspect were known to one another through gang affiliations and the drug subculture.

A 44-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with numerous weapons and firearm-related offences. He was detained in custody.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

