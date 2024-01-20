Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police investigate back-to-back robberies in Mississauga

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 20, 2024 10:57 am
Peel police are investigating two back-to-back robberies where women were held at knife-point. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Peel police are investigating two back-to-back robberies where women were held at knife-point. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arlyn McAdorey / The Canadian Press
Police in the Greater Toronto Area have launched an investigation after two robberies took place in Mississauga Thursday with similar circumstances.

Peel Regional Police say on Jan. 18, between 6 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., two robberies occurred in the area of The Collegeway and South Millway.

In both cases, the victims – adult women – were walking near the South Common Library when they were approached by two men, officers said.

These two men allegedly robbed the women of personal belongings at knife-point. No injuries were reported in either case.

The victims have given police varying suspect descriptions.

According to the first description, one of the suspects was male, between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine, wearing a black sweater.

Another account describes one suspect as male, between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine, wearing bright-coloured clothing.

The last description given to police describes a male suspect as being between the ages of 14 and 18, wearing all black and a surgical mask.

Investigators said they are unsure if these robberies are connected or coincidental and that officers would remain active in the area to investigate.

