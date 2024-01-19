Menu

Canada

Delta firefighter identified as man killed when vehicle fell from UBC parkade

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 7:20 pm
Driver injured after car falls through concrete parkade barrier at UBC
WATCH: A driver has been taken to the hospital after their car went through the concrete barrier of a multi-storey parkade at the University of British Columbia on Wed. Jan. 17, 2024. According to Capt. Matthew Trudeau of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the incident posted a "complex" rescue challenge for crews, including a number of electrical hazards.
The driver killed when his vehicle plunged from the second floor of a multi-storey parkade at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus has been identified as a Delta firefighter.

Delta Mayor George Harvie confirmed firefighter Marc Jubinville’s “tragic passing” in a statement on Friday.

“Marc’s exceptional service and bravery in protecting our community are commendable, and his unexpected passing is a profound tragedy not just for Delta Fire, but for our entire community,” Harvey wrote.

“In these difficult times, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and all his colleagues at Delta Fire. Let us come together to honour and remember Firefighter Jubinville’s selfless dedication and bravery.”

Jubinville’s vehicle crashed through a concrete barrier and fell “nose first” from the parkade at Thunderbird Boulevard and Westbrook Mall around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

At the time, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Capt. Matthew Trudeau said a large piece of concrete beam was left hanging above the vehicle, further complicating rescue efforts already challenged by heavy falling snow.

Crews were eventually able to pry the vehicle apart and extract Jubinville, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

