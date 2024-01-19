Snowfall, freezing rain warnings in place for parts of Okanagan, Shuswap

Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior, and should be in place until Friday evening.
Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system, combined with lingering cold air, will bring periods of heavy snow.
“Snow has developed overnight and will continue today before becoming mixed with ice pellets this evening and tapering off,” said the national weather agency.
Regions under the snowfall warnings include the Shuswap, North Okanagan and South Thompson.
Around 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected, but northwestern sections of the South Thompson region may receive upwards of 15 centimetres.
The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, and parts of Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton, are under freezing rain warnings.
The freezing rain is expected to ease or transition to showers or flurries by Saturday morning.
In related news, the areas of Grand Forks and Golden are under air quality advisories due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.
The conditions are expected to persist until weather conditions change.
