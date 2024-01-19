Wanted man who tried to flee from cops in Mississauga facing new charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man who was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of dangerous operation and flight from police has been charged again with the same offences after trying to flee from police, officers say.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told Global News Thursday that officers attempted to stop a vehicle because they suspected the driver was wanted on a criminal warrant, but the driver attempted to flee.

It happened on Burnhamthorpe Road, just west of Creditview Road in Mississauga, at around 9:30 a.m.

Two cruisers were allegedly struck in the incident and two light poles were knocked down.

View image in full screen The scene near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga Thursday morning. Ryan Rocca / Global News

The driver was arrested in the vicinity of the crash, Bell-Morena said, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Bell-Morena said it was later confirmed that the suspect, a 27-year-old Mississauga man, was wanted by Peel Regional Police on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on previous alleged offences of dangerous operation and flight from police.

Bell-Morena said the accused failed to attend his first appearance date in November 2022 on those charges and was issued a summons for a new date in February 2023, but allegedly did not attend again.

At that point, a warrant was issued, Bell-Morena said.

The man has now been charged with dangerous operation and flight from police in relation to Thursday’s incident, Bell-Morena said.

He has been released from custody with a court date scheduled on Feb. 24 in Brampton.