Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man who tried to flee from cops in Mississauga facing new charges: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police'
Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police
WATCH ABOVE: Video from the scene of the crash on Thursday
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Mississauga man who was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of dangerous operation and flight from police has been charged again with the same offences after trying to flee from police, officers say.

He has been released from custody pending a court date.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told Global News Thursday that officers attempted to stop a vehicle because they suspected the driver was wanted on a criminal warrant, but the driver attempted to flee.

It happened on Burnhamthorpe Road, just west of Creditview Road in Mississauga, at around 9:30 a.m.

Two cruisers were allegedly struck in the incident and two light poles were knocked down.

The scene near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The scene near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga Thursday morning. Ryan Rocca / Global News

The driver was arrested in the vicinity of the crash, Bell-Morena said, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Bell-Morena said it was later confirmed that the suspect, a 27-year-old Mississauga man, was wanted by Peel Regional Police on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on previous alleged offences of dangerous operation and flight from police.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Bell-Morena said the accused failed to attend his first appearance date in November 2022 on those charges and was issued a summons for a new date in February 2023, but allegedly did not attend again.

At that point, a warrant was issued, Bell-Morena said.

The man has now been charged with dangerous operation and flight from police in relation to Thursday’s incident, Bell-Morena said.

He has been released from custody with a court date scheduled on Feb. 24 in Brampton.

Wanted man who tried to flee from cops in Mississauga facing new charges: police - image View image in full screen
Ryan Rocca / Global News
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices