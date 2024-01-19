Stolen Sask. vehicle crashes into Flin Flon, Man. homes

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and a teenage girl from Saskatchewan are facing charges after a stolen vehicle crashed into two homes in Flin Flon, Man., RCMP say.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m., when Flin Flon RCMP were tipped off by counterparts at the Creighton, Sask., detachment about a stolen vehicle that had fled toward Manitoba.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over on White Street in Flin Flon, but it drove off, turning toward a dead end on Lake Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver hit the gas and crashed into two homes before getting stuck in a snowbank.

A 27-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask., was taken into custody and charged with fleeing from a peace officer, impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting arrest, possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

A 15-year-old from Deschambault Lake, Sask., was released with a charge of possessing property obtained by crime, and will attend court in Flin Flon at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate.