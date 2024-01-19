Stolen Sask. vehicle crashes into Flin Flon, Man. homes

A woman and a teenage girl from Saskatchewan are facing charges after a stolen vehicle crashed into two homes in Flin Flon, Man., RCMP say.
The incident took place just before 6 a.m., when Flin Flon RCMP were tipped off by counterparts at the Creighton, Sask., detachment about a stolen vehicle that had fled toward Manitoba.
Officers tried to pull the vehicle over on White Street in Flin Flon, but it drove off, turning toward a dead end on Lake Street.
When officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver hit the gas and crashed into two homes before getting stuck in a snowbank.
A 27-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask., was taken into custody and charged with fleeing from a peace officer, impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting arrest, possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of mischief.
A 15-year-old from Deschambault Lake, Sask., was released with a charge of possessing property obtained by crime, and will attend court in Flin Flon at a later date.
RCMP continue to investigate.
