Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen Sask. vehicle crashes into Flin Flon, Man. homes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 4:10 pm
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman and a teenage girl from Saskatchewan are facing charges after a stolen vehicle crashed into two homes in Flin Flon, Man., RCMP say.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m., when Flin Flon RCMP were tipped off by counterparts at the Creighton, Sask., detachment about a stolen vehicle that had fled toward Manitoba.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over on White Street in Flin Flon, but it drove off, turning toward a dead end on Lake Street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver hit the gas and crashed into two homes before getting stuck in a snowbank.

A 27-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask., was taken into custody and charged with fleeing from a peace officer, impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting arrest, possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

A 15-year-old from Deschambault Lake, Sask., was released with a charge of possessing property obtained by crime, and will attend court in Flin Flon at a later date.

Trending Now

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday'
Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices