Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grove Hubs receive boost with donation from Linamar

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 21, 2024 7:00 am
Front entrance of the Grove Wellington Guelph office at U of G. View image in full screen
Front entrance of the Grove Wellington Guelph office at U of G. University of Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Grove Hubs in Guelph and Wellington is getting a large donation from one of Guelph’s biggest employers.

During a fundraising campaign, the Grove Hubs raised a total of $200,000 during December.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Linamar Corporation pledged to match the donations made during that month and on Thursday presented the organization with a cheque for $200,000 bringing the total up to $400,000.

In a news release, the funds will go towards providing integrated mental health, well-being, and life-skills services to youth across Guelph and Wellington County.

Trending Now

The Grove Hubs also recognized other corporate donors who made significant monetary and in-kind donations during the campaign.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices