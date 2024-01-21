Grove Hubs receive boost with donation from Linamar

Send this page to someone via email

The Grove Hubs in Guelph and Wellington is getting a large donation from one of Guelph’s biggest employers.

During a fundraising campaign, the Grove Hubs raised a total of $200,000 during December.

Linamar Corporation pledged to match the donations made during that month and on Thursday presented the organization with a cheque for $200,000 bringing the total up to $400,000.

In a news release, the funds will go towards providing integrated mental health, well-being, and life-skills services to youth across Guelph and Wellington County.

The Grove Hubs also recognized other corporate donors who made significant monetary and in-kind donations during the campaign.