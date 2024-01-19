Belleville Police Chief Mike Callaghan announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville Police Chief Mike Callaghan is hanging up his police hat at the end of June.

Callaghan let members of the Belleville Police Services Board know about his plans to retire in a letter accepted at its Thursday meeting.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement after 38.5 years serving the community as a police officer,” Callaghan wrote.

“It is time for me to move forward to my next life adventure, where ever that path may lead me.”

Callaghan has been Belleville’s police chief since November 2020 after taking over the job following Ron Gignac’s retirement a month earlier.

Callaghan had served as deputy chief in Belleville since 2017, and before that acted as an inspector for a year with the service.

Callaghan also served 30 years with the Ottawa Police Service, where he worked in patrol, accident reconstruction, forensic identification, marine, traffic, collision reconstruction, criminal investigations, youth, guns and gangs unit, and firearms, among other avenues.

As a police officer in Ottawa, Callaghan launched the chemical biological radioactive nuclear explosive team, and led the implementation of the direct action response team.

He also spearheaded security in Ottawa for both the G8 and G20 summits held in Canada.

In 2019 Callaghan was invested as an officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

In his retirement letter Callaghan thanked the Belleville Police Service Board “for your belief in me as your Chief and for your unwavering support over the past two years.

“As a police service we have overcome some significant challenges and managed to maintain a level of service that our community has grown to expect from our police service,” he said.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Deputy and the Chief in my home town.”

Callaghan is expected to remain in his position until he officially steps down June 30.