Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wakes up to find intruders approaching bedroom, barricades himself in washroom: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 2:32 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man awoke from a loud noise in his Ajax home, saw two intruders approaching his bedroom, and then barricaded himself in a washroom as suspects damaged his property, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers are now looking for four suspects wanted in connection with the incident that happened at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The victim observed two males approaching his bedroom and was able to barricade himself in a bathroom before contacting police,” officers said. “The suspects made threats toward the victim with a firearm and caused significant property damage before leaving the residence.”

A police spokesperson told Global News they couldn’t confirm whether or not anything was stolen from the home “as the investigation is still ongoing and details are still being gathered.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspects fled the area in a late-model grey SUV, police said.

It’s not known if the home invasion was random or targeted, the spokesperson said.

All of the suspects were described as males who were wearing dark face masks, dark jackets, gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the home invasion was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices