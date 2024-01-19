Man wakes up to find intruders approaching bedroom, barricades himself in washroom: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A man awoke from a loud noise in his Ajax home, saw two intruders approaching his bedroom, and then barricaded himself in a washroom as suspects damaged his property, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers are now looking for four suspects wanted in connection with the incident that happened at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent.

“The victim observed two males approaching his bedroom and was able to barricade himself in a bathroom before contacting police,” officers said. “The suspects made threats toward the victim with a firearm and caused significant property damage before leaving the residence.”

A police spokesperson told Global News they couldn’t confirm whether or not anything was stolen from the home “as the investigation is still ongoing and details are still being gathered.”

The suspects fled the area in a late-model grey SUV, police said.

It’s not known if the home invasion was random or targeted, the spokesperson said.

All of the suspects were described as males who were wearing dark face masks, dark jackets, gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the home invasion was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.