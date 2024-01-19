Menu

Crime

5 arrested and 3 behind bars after WPS drug bust

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 3:55 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser seen in this file photo. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Three people have been jailed after the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) guns and gangs unit made a drug bust on Thursday.

In November last year, the unit began a drug investigation that led them to the 300 block of Hargrave Street, police said.

On Friday, WPS said officers got a search warrant for a suite and vehicle.

When police got there, there were multiple people there and three suspects tried to run away, off the balcony and onto the building’s parkade, officers said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It wasn’t a long chase before the three were caught and arrested, authorities said.

After searching the suit and vehicle, a street value of about $70,000 in cocaine was found, police said, along with 633 grams of a cutting agent, about $5,000 in Canadian currency, a loaded handgun, ammunition and contaminated scales.

The two of the suspects are 21 and the other is 19. Two 20-year-old men were also arrested and released, WPS said.

They have been charged with numerous drug and weapon-related offences.

