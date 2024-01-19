Menu

Crime

Police investigating after Montreal rush hour highway shooting

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 11:52 am
The SQ is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle driven by a woman on Highway 20 East in Dorval on Friday morning. Jan. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
The SQ is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle driven by a woman on Highway 20 East in Dorval on Friday morning. Jan. 19, 2024. Christine Muschi/The Canadian Press
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a morning shooting on a busy highway in Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said officers were called at around 9 a.m. to reports of one or several shots fired at a vehicle on Highway 20 East in Dorval.

A woman in her 30s, who was alone in her car, was unharmed.

Bernard said the vehicle has been towed for forensic analysis.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Dorval'
Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Dorval
Police did not release any information on a possible suspect or suspects, nor did they provide a description of the vehicle from where the alleged shots were fired.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

“We are investigating all possible hypotheses,” Bernard said.

