Police investigating after Montreal rush hour highway shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a morning shooting on a busy highway in Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said officers were called at around 9 a.m. to reports of one or several shots fired at a vehicle on Highway 20 East in Dorval.

A woman in her 30s, who was alone in her car, was unharmed.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Bernard said the vehicle has been towed for forensic analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect or suspects, nor did they provide a description of the vehicle from where the alleged shots were fired.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

“We are investigating all possible hypotheses,” Bernard said.