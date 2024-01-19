Police investigating after Montreal rush hour highway shooting

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a morning shooting on a busy highway in Montreal.
SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said officers were called at around 9 a.m. to reports of one or several shots fired at a vehicle on Highway 20 East in Dorval.
A woman in her 30s, who was alone in her car, was unharmed.
Bernard said the vehicle has been towed for forensic analysis.
Police did not release any information on a possible suspect or suspects, nor did they provide a description of the vehicle from where the alleged shots were fired.
The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.
“We are investigating all possible hypotheses,” Bernard said.
