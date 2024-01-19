Motorhome stolen from Belleville home: police

Belleville police are on the hunt for a motorhome stolen from a home in Belleville this week.
The owner of the motorhome reached out to investigators Thursday afternoon after the home on wheels was stolen from outside of a house on Pine Street sometime the previous night.
The motorhome is a 2005 Ford model CTV with Ontario licence plate CJSF 365.
Anyone with information about the motorhome is asked to contact Const. Conner O’Hara at 613-966-0882 ext. 4244 or cohara@bellevilleps.ca.
