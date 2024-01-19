Motorhome stolen from Belleville home: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Belleville police are on the hunt for a motorhome stolen from a home in Belleville this week.

The owner of the motorhome reached out to investigators Thursday afternoon after the home on wheels was stolen from outside of a house on Pine Street sometime the previous night.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The motorhome is a 2005 Ford model CTV with Ontario licence plate CJSF 365.

Anyone with information about the motorhome is asked to contact Const. Conner O’Hara at 613-966-0882 ext. 4244 or cohara@bellevilleps.ca.