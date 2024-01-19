Near-fatal hit and run in Montreal sends woman to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is recovering in hospital and a 23-year-old driver has been arrested after a high-speed hit and run in Montreal’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at the corner of Beaubien Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

According to witness accounts, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was struck while crossing the street.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious head injuries.

She remains in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A 23-year-old male driver was later arrested by police after a car crashed near the Highway 40 access ramp.

“There was an accident on the 40 West. From there we were able to locate that vehicle that flipped over and were able to identity the vehicle by witness accounts to be the one in the hit and run,” Brabant said.

“With that information a man age of 23 was arrested.”

Police confirm speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

The suspect could be facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.