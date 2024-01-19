Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Near-fatal hit and run in Montreal sends woman to hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Hit and run in Montreal’s Little Italy neighbourhood'
Hit and run in Montreal’s Little Italy neighbourhood
A pedestrian is in hospital after a high speed hit and run in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian is recovering in hospital and a 23-year-old driver has been arrested after a high-speed hit and run in Montreal’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at the corner of Beaubien Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

According to witness accounts, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was struck while crossing the street.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious head injuries.

She remains in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A 23-year-old male driver was later arrested by police after a car crashed near the Highway 40 access ramp.

“There was an accident on the 40 West. From there we were able to locate that vehicle that flipped over and were able to identity the vehicle by witness accounts to be the one in the hit and run,” Brabant said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“With that information a man age of 23 was arrested.”

Police confirm speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

The suspect could be facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices