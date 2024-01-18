RCMP investigating Nanaimo woman’s death as a homicide

Mounties are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman in Nanaimo, B.C., last week as a homicide.
According to the RCMP, officers responded to a wellness check request for the woman on Jan. 10. Several witnesses later said they had been inside her apartment unit before those police arrived, and found her body — and a strange man.
That man fled and could not initially be located, police said in a Thursday news release. Since then, however, he has been identified and has spoken with police.
Investigators are now searching for a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with the B.C. licence plate SP272P.
It was reported stolen and is connected to the investigation, they said.
Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo detachment at 250-754-2345.
- Edmonton police believe drive-by shooting, arsons tied to extortion attempts ‘orchestrated’ in India
- High-risk offender was released from jail just days before attack in Halifax
- Experts debate ethical use of genealogy tests by police
- U.S. Justice Department report on Uvalde school shooting to be released
Comments