Crime

RCMP investigating Nanaimo woman’s death as a homicide

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 11:45 pm
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a 2007 Nissan Sentra with the license plate SP272P in connection with a Jan. 10, 2024 homicide. An undated file image of a Nissan Sentra is shown here. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a 2007 Nissan Sentra with the license plate SP272P in connection with a Jan. 10, 2024 homicide. An undated file image of a Nissan Sentra is shown here. Handout/Nanaimo RCMP
Mounties are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman in Nanaimo, B.C., last week as a homicide.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a wellness check request for the woman on Jan. 10. Several witnesses later said they had been inside her apartment unit before those police arrived, and found her body — and a strange man.

That man fled and could not initially be located, police said in a Thursday news release. Since then, however, he has been identified and has spoken with police.

Trending Now

Investigators are now searching for a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with the B.C. licence plate SP272P.

It was reported stolen and is connected to the investigation, they said.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo detachment at 250-754-2345.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

