RCMP investigating Nanaimo woman’s death as a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman in Nanaimo, B.C., last week as a homicide.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a wellness check request for the woman on Jan. 10. Several witnesses later said they had been inside her apartment unit before those police arrived, and found her body — and a strange man.

That man fled and could not initially be located, police said in a Thursday news release. Since then, however, he has been identified and has spoken with police.

1:38 Mother of murdered Surrey woman urging witnesses to come forward to police

Investigators are now searching for a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with the B.C. licence plate SP272P.

Story continues below advertisement

It was reported stolen and is connected to the investigation, they said.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo detachment at 250-754-2345.