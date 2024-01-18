Lucy Darling takes centre stage at High Performance Rodeo Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Carisa Hendrix vividly remembers the first time she fell in love with magic.

David Copperfield was on TV and Hendrix was on the couch watching with her dad. Once the commercial break came, her dad turned to her and asked: “How do you think he did that?”

It’s a question, that sparked decades of intrigue, comedic wit and magical acts from Hendrix, who now has a residency in Chicago.

She is best known for her magic character Lucy Darling, has toured internationally and has been regarded as “an exceptional new talent” by Copperfield himself.

Hendrix says her show is “indulgently goofy and free” and includes improvisation, so no two shows will look exactly the same.

“I have always loved the old-timey, classic movies,” she adds. “At the beginning of creating Lucy, I wanted to bring in that old, effortless grand dame vibe and also this ethereal creature.”

She also credits her upbringing in Calgary and its magic culture for developing her as a magician.

“The magic culture here is really lovely, and that’s not true of a lot of cities,” said Hendrix.

“The fact that I grew up in a city with a real brick-and-mortar magic shop. On top of that we have this incredible improv culture in town and avante garde theatre like Yellow Rabbit. So wherever I go, I’m always bringing those three elements from Calgary with me.”

Lucy Darling in Indulgence runs at the Big Secret Theatre at Arts Commons until Saturday, Jan. 20. You can buy tickets at One Yellow Rabbit’s website.