Police arrest 2 after ‘smash and grab’ robberies in Brampton and Mississauga

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested and charged after a series of what local police call “smash and grab” robberies at jewelry stores in Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police said three robberies were reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17 in several parts of the region.

In the first instance, around 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said four suspects rushed into a store in the Dixie and South Service roads area armed with hammers.

They allegedly smashed display cases, grabbed jewelry and left the area in a stolen vehicle.

Then, on Jan. 16 after 6 p.m., four suspects ran into a jewelry store around Goreway and Morning Star drives. Again police said they were carrying hammers and smashed display cases before allegedly leaving with items from the display cases.

The next afternoon, another jewelry store robbery was reported around Kennedy Road and Clarence Street. Police reported similar details to the other incidents, including hammers and four suspects.

This time, however, police were able to give chase. Peel Regional Police said officers found the vehicle near the scene and, after a foot pursuit, were able to arrest two of the four suspects.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were both arrested. They face three charges each of robbery, three charges of disguise with intent and two charges each of possession of property obtained by crime.

“Great collaborative work with our uniform members in securing these arrests in such a timely and efficient manner,” Insp. Sean Brennan said in a statement.