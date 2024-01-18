21-year-old man charged after attempted robbery with weapon in Surrey

A 21-year-old man has been charged with multiple firearms offences after an attempted robbery in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month.
According to the RCMP, a suspect fired a gunshot into the air around 60th Avenue and 170th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. One person was assaulted.
Investigators later determined it was a “targeted incident and the parties were known to each other,” RCMP said in a Thursday news release.
The man now faces seven charges, including robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm for extortion, use of an imitation firearm for offence, careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
He has been remanded into custody, police said.
