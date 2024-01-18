Menu

Pedestrian struck by snowplow in Abbotsford after leaving his crashed vehicle

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 2:26 pm
A driver in Abbotsford is in hospital Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after leaving his crashed vehicle on Highway 1 and being struck by a snowplow.
A driver in Abbotsford is in hospital Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after he left his crashed vehicle on Highway 1 and was struck by a snowplow.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Abbotsford police said the driver’s vehicle spun out on the freeway and he was walking on the side of the Parallel Road when he was struck by the plow around 6:15 a.m., near North Parallel Road and Fooks Road.

“We’ve had a series of vehicles in the Fraser Valley here end up in ditches,” Sgt. Paul Walker with Abbotsford police told Global News. “People get out of those cars and walk down roads and we’re considering that as a factor in this case. Obviously the snow and icy conditions are impacting the roadways, often making it challenging for pedestrians to be on the shoulder of the road.”

Story continues below advertisement
Impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said, but the snow and inclement weather likely were.

The driver of the plow remained at the scene and police said the plow was being driven by a contractor.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

