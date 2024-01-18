OPP look for dashcam, surveillance video in missing person case

Police are looking for dashcam and surveillance for an investigation into a missing woman in Tyendinaga First Nation territory.
Michelle, 38, was last near the intersection of Highway 2 and York Road in Shannonville Jan. 9.
She is five feet three inches tall with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing mukluk boots, police say.
In a release Thursday, Prince Edward County OPP said investigators are looking for dashcam, doorbell or surveillance video from the area on Jan. 9 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Investigators are also hoping to speak to the driver or owner of a dark-coloured pickup truck that used an air compressor at a variety store near the intersection of Highway 2 and York Road in Shannonville that morning around 4 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
