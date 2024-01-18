Menu

Crime

OPP look for dashcam, surveillance video in missing person case

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 3:04 pm
Prince Edward County OPP are looking for dashcam, doorbell or surveillance video to help in a missing person case. View image in full screen
Prince Edward County OPP are looking for dashcam, doorbell or surveillance video to help in a missing person case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynsky
Police are looking for dashcam and surveillance for an investigation into a missing woman in Tyendinaga First Nation territory.

Michelle, 38, was last near the intersection of Highway 2 and York Road in Shannonville Jan. 9.

She is five feet three inches tall with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing mukluk boots, police say.

Michelle, 38, was last seen in Shannonville Jan. 9. View image in full screen
Michelle, 38, was last seen in Shannonville Jan. 9. OPP/Handout
In a release Thursday, Prince Edward County OPP said investigators are looking for dashcam, doorbell or surveillance video from the area on Jan. 9 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also hoping to speak to the driver or owner of a dark-coloured pickup truck that used an air compressor at a variety store near the intersection of Highway 2 and York Road in Shannonville that morning around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

