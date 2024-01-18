Menu

Crime

Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police'
Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police
WATCH ABOVE: Video of the scene
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Poles were knocked down and cruisers were struck as a wanted man attempted to flee from officers in Mississauga Thursday morning, police say.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Burnhamthorpe Road, just west of Creditview Road.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told Global News officers attempted to stop a vehicle because they suspected the driver was wanted on a criminal warrant.

“Containment efforts were made. However, the suspect was able to make contact with police vehicles and escaped that containment, but was taken into custody a short time later,” Bell-Morena said.

Bell-Morena said it was later confirmed that the suspect, a 27-year-old Mississauga man, was wanted by Peel Regional Police on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on previous alleged offences of dangerous operation and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement
The scene near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The scene near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga Thursday morning. Ryan Rocca / Global News

It’s not clear if the man fled on foot after the crash, but Bell-Morena said he was arrested in the vicinity of the collisions.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, Bell-Morena said.

No one else was in the vehicle with him and no officers were injured.

Two light poles were knocked down in the incident and the suspect vehicle was seen with severe front-end damage.

Westbound Burnhamthorpe Road between Creditview Road and Riverwood Park Lane was closed after the incident.

Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police - image View image in full screen
Ryan Rocca / Global News
Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police - image View image in full screen
Ryan Rocca / Global News

