Poles knocked down, cruisers struck as wanted man attempts to flee officers in Mississauga: police

Poles were knocked down and cruisers were struck as a wanted man attempted to flee from officers in Mississauga Thursday morning, police say.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Burnhamthorpe Road, just west of Creditview Road.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told Global News officers attempted to stop a vehicle because they suspected the driver was wanted on a criminal warrant.

“Containment efforts were made. However, the suspect was able to make contact with police vehicles and escaped that containment, but was taken into custody a short time later,” Bell-Morena said.

Bell-Morena said it was later confirmed that the suspect, a 27-year-old Mississauga man, was wanted by Peel Regional Police on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on previous alleged offences of dangerous operation and flight from police.

It’s not clear if the man fled on foot after the crash, but Bell-Morena said he was arrested in the vicinity of the collisions.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, Bell-Morena said.

No one else was in the vehicle with him and no officers were injured.

Two light poles were knocked down in the incident and the suspect vehicle was seen with severe front-end damage.

Westbound Burnhamthorpe Road between Creditview Road and Riverwood Park Lane was closed after the incident.

