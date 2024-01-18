Stolen pickup truck in Guelph found burned in Brant County: police

Send this page to someone via email

There was nothing left of a stolen pickup truck except for the ashes.

Guelph police were investigating the theft of a white 2004 GMC Sierra from the driveway of a home near Victoria Road North and Hadati Road on Dec. 29.

Investigators say the pickup was parked in front of a red sedan in the driveway and the thief put the truck in reverse pushing the sedan on to the road before fleeing south on Victoria.

OPP in Brant County contacted Guelph police on Wednesday after finding a pickup truck that match the description of the one that was stolen.

Investigators say the pickup had damage to the rear end that was caused when it rammed into the sedan. It was also found with severe front end damage.

They say the vehicle was found abandoned and set on fire.

Guelph police continue to investigate the vehicle theft.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.