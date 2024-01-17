Regina airport to offer flights with Lynx Air for as low as $79 to Toronto, Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

People travelling on a budget will soon have more affordable options to get to Canada’s largest centres from Saskatchewan.

Regina is welcoming Lynx Air to the airport.

Justin Reves with the Regina Airport Authority said Lynx Air is a low-cost airline that currently runs in other provinces.

It’s set to kick off a pilot operation for several months at YQR.

There will be six weekly flights on each route in and out of Regina to Vancouver and Toronto. Flights will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The service is scheduled to begin on June 20.

“We’ve been hearing from communities across all of southern Saskatchewan that they want an ultra-low-cost carrier here at YQR,” Reves said.

Residents could be paying as little as $79 for a one-way flight.

Passengers will, however, have to pay extra fees for services like snacks, carry-on as well as checked luggage and printed boarding passes.

“You get your ultra-low cost base airfare and you get to decide if you want to spend the money on bringing a carry on or checked bag,” Reaves said.

“I am very pleased that residents and visitors to Regina will have an ultra-affordable flight option to travel to and from our city,” Regina mayor Sandra Masters said. “Having a brand-new flight carrier strengthens our visitor economy and provides residents with more options to explore our incredible country.”

According to the Toronto Airport Authority, around 20,000 passengers travelled between Toronto and Regina in 2023.

Regina will be the 23rd destination Lynx Air serves across Canada, the United States and Mexico.