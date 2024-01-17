Menu

Weather

B.C. paramedics respond to 90 frostbite, hypothermia calls in 12 days

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 6:26 pm
High demand for extreme weather shelters in B.C.
WATCH: This current blast of winter is particularly difficult for the unhoused - especially in parts of the province not used to temperatures below zero. The challenge is making sure those without a warm place to stay are aware of the coming storm and able to find a place out of the cold. Kylie Stanton reports.
Paramedics across the province responded to 90 calls tied to frostbite and hypothermia over 12 days in January, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Between Jan. 5 and 10, there were fewer than 10 calls related to the cold each day. On Jan. 11, however, those numbers started spiking.

That day, paramedics saw 13 people for frostbite or hypothermia. The following day, they saw 18.

Surrey shelters at full capacity as temperatures plummet

The spike in numbers coincides with extreme cold warnings across the province. Six temperature records were broken on Jan. 14 alone, according to Environment Canada.

The oldest record was broken in Creston, where a new record of -22.7 C was set, breaking a past record of -21.7 C set in 1950.

In the Okanagan, Osoyoos set a record of -18.8 C on Sunday, breaking a record of -18.3 C set in 2017. In Sechelt, a new record of -7.5 C was set, breaking a record of -6.7 C set in 1971.

Burst pipes documented by social media users during B.C. cold snap
Squamish saw the mercury dip to -12.3 C, breaking an old record of -9.7 C set in 2007. In West Vancouver, a new record of -8.5 C was set, breaking old record of -8.3 C set in 2005.

That day, paramedics responded to 11 calls related to hypothermia and frostbite.

They also responded to 10 calls on Jan. 13, 10 calls on Monday and two calls on Tuesday as temperatures stabilized.

— with files from Kathy Michaels and Kristen Robinson

